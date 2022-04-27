Sydney Kings’ Jaylen Adams wins NBL MVP award

Live

Bryce Cotton’s bid for a third straight NBL MVP has fallen short after Sydney Kings star Jaylen Adams beat him for the illustrious award.

Adams polled 105 votes to edge out Perth Wildcats scoring machine Cotton (94 votes) and Melbourne’s Jo Lual-Acuil Jr (62 votes).

After an injury-riddled start to the season, Adams exploded onto the scene and played a key role in the Kings’ 13-match winning run.

The 25-year-old averaged 20.1 points, 6.1 assists and 5.1 rebounds for the season and became one of the most electrifying players in the league.

📼 THE MVP MIXTAPE 📼 We'll just let the video do the talking. Shout out to the @HungryJacksAU #NBL22 MVP, @10jadams 🏆 pic.twitter.com/5D3DsMg6eQ — The NBL (@NBL) April 27, 2022

Cotton averaged a league-high 22.68 points per game this season, but the Wildcats narrowly missed out on a spot in the playoffs, ending a 35-year finals streak.

Scott Roth won the Lindsay Gaze trophy for coach of the year after guiding the Tasmania JackJumpers into the playoffs in their first season.

The JackJumpers defeated every team at least once this season, a feat never achieved by a club in their first campaign.

A man that brought heart, passion, and a whole bunch of wins to the state of Tasmania in the @JackJumpers inaugural season. Congratulations to Scott Roth, the winner of the Lindsay Gaze Coach of the Year award for #NBL22 #TheGazeys live on @ESPNAusNZ and the NBL socials👀 pic.twitter.com/JXb1MH5xPL — The NBL (@NBL) April 27, 2022

MVP finalists Adams, Cotton and Lual-Acuil were joined in the All-NBL First Team by Perth’s Vic Law and Illawarra’s Antonius Cleveland.

The All-NBL Second Team comprised of Melbourne duo Chris Goulding and Matthew Dellavedova, Tasmania’s Josh Adams, Sydney’s Xavier Cooks and South East Melbourne’s Mitch Creek.

The Cairns Taipans also featured, with Keanu Pinder taking home the most improved player gong while Bul Kuol won rookie of the year.

PINDER SURPRISE, INDEED! Congratulations to Keanu Pinder for taking home the #NBL22 Most Improved Player award following his breakout season with the @CairnsTaipans#TheGazeys live on ESPN + the NBL social channels 👀 pic.twitter.com/SzO3gwh0tf — The NBL (@NBL) April 27, 2022

The Damian Martin Trophy for defensive player of the year will be staying in Illawarra, with Antonius Cleveland becoming the second Hawk to win it in as many years after Justin Simon.

Melbourne’s defensive star Shea Ili was named the best sixth man.

Vaughan Mayberry was named referee of the year.

There's no need to go to the video review, the #NBL22 Europcar Referee of the Year award goes to Vaughan Mayberry Congrats, Vaughan!#TheGazeys live on ESPN + the NBL social channels 👀 pic.twitter.com/tZKepUJ263 — The NBL (@NBL) April 27, 2022

-AAP