First-half blitz helps Matildas overcome New Zealand 3-1

Live

Sam Kerr’s first-half double has driven the Matildas to a strong win against New Zealand in their first match in Canberra since 2013.

The nation’s all-time leading scorer was at her damaging best, bringing up her 58th and 59th international goals as Australia knocked off the Kiwis 3-1.

It meant back-to-back wins for the Matildas in their two-game series having won 2-1 in Townsville on Friday night.

They’d needed 37 shots in the first meeting to score twice but it only took five attempts to reach that mark in the nation’s capital, with captain Kerr and Hayley Raso giving them a 2-0 lead after 17 minutes.

The three-minute flurry saw the legendary Kerr unmarked to head home a corner before Raso curled one home on her left foot from outside the box without giving Kiwi keeper Erin Nayler a chance.

It was a brutal double blow a New Zealand side that should have led on four minutes, but the usually lethal Hannah Wilkinson fired her shot wide after finding an acre of space on the counterattack.

Bottom left 🎯🎯#AUSvNZL is live NOW on 10 Bold pic.twitter.com/95mDDeIuwz — 10 Football (@10FootballAU) April 12, 2022

Playing the free-flowing, fast football coach Tony Gustavsson had demanded pre-game, Kerr, Mary Fowler, Caitlin Foord and Emily van Egmond combined crisp passes and burst forward at will.

Van Egmond pushed a great chance wide on 25 minutes.

She more than made up for it shortly after, playing a delightful chipped ball that allowed Kerr to beat the offside trap and double up with a sublime outside-foot finish for 3-0.

SAM KERR AGAIN 🐐🐐 She shows composure with the finish, using the outside of her right foot to place it in the bottom corner.#AUSvNZL is live NOW on 10 Bold pic.twitter.com/XOM7swgD8Y — 10 Football (@10FootballAU) April 12, 2022

But New Zealand found some sort of lifeline on the stroke of halftime, with Wilkinson getting onto a clever pass from Olivia Chance and burrowing her way through defenders for an industrious goal.

That meant a fourth straight match the Matildas had failed to keep a clean sheet.

WILKINSON GETS ONE BACK New Zealand grab a goal before half-time, could this be a shift in momentum?#AUSvNZL is live NOW on 10 Bold pic.twitter.com/rwRIKFYWXu — 10 Football (@10FootballAU) April 12, 2022