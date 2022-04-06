Sport Diego Maradona’s ‘Hand of God’ playing shirt up for auction
The shirt worn by Diego Maradona when he scored his infamous “Hand of God” goal against England at the 1986 World Cup is expected to sell for at least £4 million ($7 million).

The shirt is owned by former England midfielder Steve Hodge, who swapped shirts with Maradona after Argentina won the match 2-1 thanks to two goals by the forward, the second a solo effort considered to be one of the greatest ever scored.

It was Hodge’s attempted back pass that Maradona chased before using his hand to push the ball past England goalkeeper Peter Shilton for the first goal.

Following Maradona’s death in 2020, Hodge said the shirt was not for sale.

However, auction house Sotheby’s has put the valuation on the item ahead of the internet auction, which will begin on April 20 and conclude on May 4.

Brazilian great Pele’s jersey from the 1970 World Cup final is the most expensive soccer shirt sold at auction, according to Guinness World Records.

It fetched £157,750 in 2002, more than three times the expected price.

Maradona, who led Argentina to World Cup glory in 1986, is widely considered one of the greatest ever footballers.

He died at the age of 60 in 2020 due to a cardiac arrest.

-Reuters

Diego Maradona Hand of God
