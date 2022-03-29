NRL judiciary suspends Newcastle’s Mitch Barnett for six games

Live

Newcastle forward Mitch Barnett has been suspended for six games at the NRL judiciary for raising his forearm and collecting Penrith forward Chris Smith in an off-the-ball hit.

Barnett was sent off in the Knights’ 38-20 loss to the Panthers in Bathurst on Saturday and was referred straight to the judiciary on a dangerous contact charge.

He pleaded guilty.

After the NRL’s legal team of Lachlan Gyles argued for an eight-game ban and Barnett’s lawyer Nick Ghabar pleaded for a four-game suspension, the panel of chair Geoff Bellew, Bob Lindner and Tony Puletua met in the middle and gave the forward six weeks off.

The panel deliberated for 32 minutes before handing the 27-year-old his suspension, saying his behaviour was reckless but not intentional.

