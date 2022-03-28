Sport Aussie cyclist Kaden Groves takes points jersey in Volta a Catalunya
Live

Aussie cyclist Kaden Groves takes points jersey in Volta a Catalunya

Australian rider Kaden Groves has claimed the points jersey in the Volta a Catalunya. Photo: EPA
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

Young Australian sprinter Kaden Groves has capped a memorable week in cycling’s Volta a Catalunya by claiming the points jersey.

The 23-year-old, who won his first WorldTour stage on Tuesday, and finished on the podium on Friday, took the first sprint early in the final day’s racing to edge into the category lead.

That three-point haul was enough to hold off Colombian Sergio Higuita (Bora-Hansgrohe), who won the general classification, and Ecuador’s Olympic champion Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers), who was second overall, by two points.

It is the biggest success of his burgeoning career for Groves, who rides for Team BikeExchange-Jayco.

Fellow Australian Ben O’Connor (AG2R Citroen), who had held the lead after his stage win on Wednesday, finished sixth overall and fifth in the points competition.

Italy’s Andrea Bagioli (Quick-Step) won the 138.6 km seventh stage around Barcelona in a bunch sprint that followed several laps of Montjuic, the hill overlooking the city which staged much of the 1992 Olympics.

Jai Hindley  finished 13th overall with Damien Howson (33rd) and Simon Clarke (47th) also making the top 50.

Sonny Colbrelli, who collapsed at the end of the opening stage on Monday, has returned to his native Italy after being discharged from hospital.

He will have further tests at a specialist cardiac centre.

-AAP

Topics:

Kaden Groves Volta a Catalunya
Follow Us

Live News

flood lismore
Five years after ‘the biggest flood in living memory’, our city once again lies in ruins
Scott Morrison Alex Hawke
‘Extraordinary’ preselection shutdown exposes Scott Morrison to grassroots fury
protein
Eating different kinds of protein protects against hypertension: New study
The Shadow Treasurer and Treasurer are unlikely to get into heated dispute over this week's budget.
Labor ‘unlikely’ to oppose fuel excise cut
Oscars 2022
‘The show will flow’: 94th Academy Awards to bring back Hollywood glamour
Making Money Easy Season 2, Episode 12 – Ethical Investing