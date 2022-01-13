Live

Su Oh gave the men a lesson on the greens as she built a commanding lead in the maiden Australian WPGA Championship in Brisbane.

The new 24-woman event is being contested alongside the Australian PGA Championship, with men and women playing in the same groups and for equal first-place $180,000 prizemoney at Royal Queensland GC.

Oh had a five-under round of 66 to put a gap on the field on Thursday, leaving men’s drawcard and long-time friend Min Woo Lee taking notes after their first round.

Recent Sandbelt Invitational winner Grace Kim had a steady day but missed several makeable birdie putts to finish next best at two under while Julienne Su, Sarah Wilson and Karis Davidson were a shot further back.

The Royal Queensland regulars dominated the men’s event while Su Oh showed her class in the @WPGATour Championship. Find all the reaction from day one @Fortinert #AusPGA and #AusWPGA Champs ⬇️https://t.co/lVHPjwRmDf — #AusPGA | PGA of Australia (@PGAofAustralia) January 13, 2022

LPGA member Oh began her round as the red-hot favourite after Wednesday’s late scratching of COVID-19 positive Steph Kyriacou and Sarah Kemp, whom she sympathised with ahead of joining them on the US tour later this year.

Despite the humidity, the Victorian has fond memories of Queensland, winning the 2015 Australian Ladies Masters in just her second professional event as an 18-year-old.

“I don’t like grain (in the greens), I don’t like the heat, so I’m glad I shot a good score and a second win in Queensland would be nice,” the 25-year-old said.

“It’d be such an honour (to claim the maiden Karrie Webb Cup). It would mean a lot, but I don’t want to think about it too much with three more days to go.”

Round 1 is now complete at the Fortinet #AusPGA & #AusWPGA Championship, with Louis Dobbelaar and Su Oh leading the way. Full leaderboard 👉 https://t.co/A1ky9NISpb pic.twitter.com/FeVwHxDfXl — #AusPGA | PGA of Australia (@PGAofAustralia) January 13, 2022

Oh has played often with Lee’s sister and two-time Greg Norman Medal winner Minjee Lee, but never with the new world No.49 and defending Scottish Open champion.

“It was nice to play with the guys to see what shots they’ve got and sometimes I’m like ‘I hit it a lot straighter than them’, which is nice to know,” she smirked.

“We teed off at 6.45am … I got to the tee and it was surrounded. It was really nice to see and I saw a few kids out there.

“Maybe everyone likes to get up earlier before the heat here because I can tell you in Melbourne people wouldn’t be out there at 6.45.”

Lee endorsed the concept too.

“It was very fun, enjoyable and Su hit it pretty far; there wasn’t anything weird about it,” said Lee, who shot a three-under 68.

“Su putted really well, I could probably get that off her.”

-AAP