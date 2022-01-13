Elvis Kamsoba fires Sydney FC into FFA Cup semi-final

Live

A second-half strike by Elvis Kamsoba has secured Sydney FC a 1-0 win over Brisbane Roar and a place in the FFA Cup semi-finals.

Kamsoba notched his fourth goal of the season at Netstrata Jubilee Stadium on Wednesday in the 63rd minute as the Sky Blues overcame an understrength Roar to set up a last-four encounter with Central Coast Mariners.

With both teams playing their first match of 2022 due to COVID-19 postponements, chances were at a premium in a first half marred by heavy rainfall.

Midfielder Max Burgess had the best chance of the opening 45 as he forced Roar goalkeeper Macklin Freke into a save just before the break.

This proved to be the match winner from Elvis Kamsoba! 🔥 🎥: @10FootballAU pic.twitter.com/pIlY23d1VP — FFA Cup (@FFACup) January 12, 2022

Anthony Caceres forced Freke into another sharp save 10 minutes into the second half before defender James Donachie headed just past the post from the resulting corner.

A few minutes later Kamsoba did break the deadlock when he met Rhyan Grant’s cross at the back post with a tidy sidefoot finish to cap a well-worked move.

Roar, missing several players either through COVID isolation or the after-effects of the virus, were given hope when Donachie was sent off for a second bookable offence when he fouled substitute Cyrus Dehmie.

The visitors pushed for an equaliser and came closest in the 91st minute but Paulo Retre’s goal-line clearance from a Dehmie shot was as close as they came to forcing the match into extra time.

Melbourne Victory and Wellington Phoenix have already been drawn to meet in the other semi-final.

It is 2017 winner Sydney’s fourth time in an FFA Cup semi-final, while Brisbane’s exit came after reaching the quarter-final stage for the first time in the club’s history.

Sydney and Brisbane face each other again in the A-League Men’s competition at the same venue on Saturday.

-AAP