Sport Ashton Turner helps Perth Scorchers surge past Sydney Sixers
Live

Ashton Turner helps Perth Scorchers surge past Sydney Sixers

Ashton Turner's 69 helped the Scorchers ease to a win over the Sixers in the BBL. Photo: AAP
Live

A match-winning 69 from Ashton Turner has lifted Perth Scorchers to a five-wicket victory against Sydney Sixers at Coffs Harbour.

The Scorchers made it back-to-back wins against the Sixers, recovering from 3-44 to track down Sydney’s 4-151 with an over to spare.

Turner, who did benefit from being dropped twice, made the Sixers pay in a starring knock that included seven fours and two sixes, helping his side remain on top of the BBL table at 9-2.

Having moved up the order in place of missing Colin Munro, who got COVID in the lead up to the match, the skipper said the win showed his side’s versatility.

“We’ve got a lot of depth and we’ve got guys who can fill roles and do a great job,” Turner said.

“Tonight, it was my turn, I went up the order a little bit. It was nice to face a few more balls and play a different role.

“We know in T20 Cricket a lot of responsibility goes on the top four batters to get the bulk of the runs, so it was pleasing for me to contribute in that facet.”

Perth had lost opener Kurtis Patterson for 11 after he top-edged a Ben Dwarshuis short-ball to midwicket, but things got worse when Cameron Bancroft chopped the very next ball onto his stumps to fall for five.

At 2-17, Laurie Evans looked in strong form but lofted a sweep to deep mid-wicket to fall for 19, with Perth falling to 3-44.

But Turner spearheaded the fightback with a flick over square-leg bringing the first six of the innings and he led Perth to 3-72 at the 10-over mark.

Turner was handed a lifeline on 42 when he was dropped by Dan Hughes off Dwarshuis’ bowling and he didn’t look back, whacking two fours in the same over to bring up his 50 off 29 balls.

Turner just kept swinging, slogging Shadab Khan over cow corner for a huge six, while Aaron Hardie played an inside-out loft to take Jackson Bird for the same result as Perth zeroed in on victory.

Turner eventually holed out to long-off for 69 and the contest continued to tighten when Hardie top edged Hayden Kerr and was caught for 35, with the Scorchers still needing eight runs off the last 10 balls.

But Perth had no further issues, with club debutant Chris Sabburg making seven not out off three balls and hitting the winning runs.

Earlier, the Sixers started strongly through openers Josh Philippe and Justin Avendano, who made 32 and 23 respectively before Scorchers spinner Ashton Agar picked both up in one over.

Having been well held through their middle overs, the Sixers finished with a flourish as Dan Christian and Jordan Silk put on 50 runs together off 27 balls to give their bowlers something to defend.

Christian top scored with 35 not out, while Agar was the pick of the bowlers with 2-23.

Silk did not take to the field after his innings, having tweaked his hamstring while batting.

-AAP

Topics:

BBL Perth Scorchers Sydney Sixers
