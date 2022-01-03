Renegades scramble past Stars in BBL Melbourne derby

Live

Melbourne Renegades have snatched a rare BBL derby win, stumbling to a five-wicket victory against the COVID-19 ravaged Melbourne Stars at the MCG.

Having to call up club cricketers as they attempt to push on without 12 squad players, the Stars were eyeing off an extraordinary upset as the Renegades lost 4-18 on Monday night.

But the inexperienced pair of Mackenzie Harvey (23no) and James Seymour (17no) steered the Renegades past the Stars’ paltry total of 126 with 12 balls to spare.

The Renegades’ second win of the tournament – and just their seventh victory in 21 games against the Stars – came with plenty of anxious moments.

Melbourne’s red team was cruising at 1-73 from just nine overs with ace duo Aaron Finch and Shaun Marsh at the crease.

But Finch’s important innings of 50 ended in controversy after the video umpire deemed Haris Rauf completed a catch despite footage possibly indicating the Pakistani quick touched the boundary rope with his foot.

The mini collapse ultimately did not matter as Harvey and Seymour showed composure to lead the Renegades home.

In a shining light for the Stars, young Pakistani fast bowler Ahmed Daniyal dismissed Marsh for a wicket on his BBL debut.

Renegades captain Nic Maddinson proved to be the unlikely destroyer with the ball to set the tone for the contest.

Maddinson claimed career-best figures of 3-20 after entering the match having taken just nine wickets from 127 T20 games.

The 30-year-old knocked over the Stars’ unheralded top three of Justin Avendano, Travis Dean and Charlie Wakim to leave captain Glenn Maxwell with all the work to do.

But Maxwell, who was one of just four players remaining from his team’s game seven days ago, was unable to pull the Stars out of a hole and was dismissed for seven.

One of the few recognised Stars players available, Maxwell joked to Renegades wicketkeeper Sam Harper that “he may have COVID” so to stay away.

Star quick Kane Richardson (3-24) followed up Maddinson’s good work to strike fear through the Stars’ tail.

Already without 10 squad members for Sunday’s loss against Perth Scorchers, English opener Joe Clarke and top-up player Tom Rogers were ruled out of the derby after recording positive COVID-19 tests.

Internationals such as Marcus Stoinis and Adam Zampa have been replaced by cricketers who were not even dreaming of a BBL game just a few days ago.

Renegades fast bowler James Pattinson was also unable to take to the field as he awaits his result from a coronavirus test taken four days ago.

The former Australia Test bowler undertook a PCR test on December 30 but is still waiting to hear if he is positive or negative.

There have been major delays on COVID-19 test results coming back right across Australia as the Omicron strain causes case numbers to soar to record levels.

-AAP