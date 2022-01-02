Live

Pakistan sensation Muhammad Hasnain wasted no time making an impact on his Sydney Thunder debut, becoming the first bowler in BBL history to take three wickets in their first over in the competition.

The 21-year-old took wickets with his second, third and fifth balls, completing a triple-wicket maiden to steer his side to a 28-run win against Adelaide Strikers.

He finished with 3-20 after Sydney had earlier taken control of the game batting first via Matthew Gilkes’ classy 93 helping Thunder make 7-172.

Hasnain had Matthew Short caught on the boundary, trapped Jake Weatherald lbw with his next, while a sharp Ben Cutting catch earned his third scalp with Jonathon Wells out for a duck, to leave the Strikers 3-25 after just three overs of their chase.

Having pushed on to 3-50 with Matt Renshaw looking steady, Henry Hunt danced down the pitch to Jason Sangha and was stumped.

And Sangha struck again in his next over with Renshaw picking out deep mid-wicket, falling for 30 and leaving the Strikers 5-65.

But Adelaide slowly worked its way into the chase with Harry Nielsen and Thomas Kelly adding 45 before a stunning direct-hit throw from Gilkes had the latter run out for 19 with the Strikers 6-110.

Nielsen top scored for Thunder with 39, but the Strikers never threatened to reach their target, eventually rolled for 144.

Earlier, the Thunder won the toss and batted, scoring 7-172.

Gilkes, dropped second ball by Rashid Khan, batted all bar one ball of Thunder’s innings in making 93 from 57 balls, a knock that included nine fours and three sixes.

Ben Cutting was also an important contributor, blasting two sixes in his 34 off 25 balls.

Gilkes thrived late in the innings taking three consecutive fours off Strikers star Rashid Khan and had a century in his sights after clearing the boundary off Wes Agar before holing out to deep mid-wicket.

Siddle and Agar each finished with three wickets.

The win moved Thunder to third on the BBL table, while the Strikers are seventh after just one win.

