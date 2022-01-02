Live

Katrina Gorry has inspired a Brisbane Roar fightback to secure a late 4-2 A-League Women win over Melbourne Victory.

A first-half own goal from Roar defender Jessie Rasschaert and a goal from Lynn Williams had given the hosts a 2-0 halftime lead at AAMI Park on Sunday, only for Larissa Crummer’s capitalisation on Melissa Maizels’ 59th-minute error to halve the deficit.

Victory was then reduced to 10 players in the 69th minute after Kyra Cooney-Cross was shown a straight red card.

“It definitely had a huge impact on the game,” Victory coach Jeff Hopkins said of Cooney-Cross’s dismissal.

“We definitely didn’t change in that mentality very well.”

The win was Roar’s first in 2021-22 and Gorry’s goal her first since the 29-year-old Matildas midfielder returned to ALW action following the birth of her daughter Harper.

“I got a bit emotional when I scored and I’m getting a bit emotional now,” Gorry told Paramount+.

“It’s my first goal and it’s for her.

“To be back at it feels really good and to finally get a win feels pretty special.”

Rasschart, placed under pressure by Mindy Barbieri, gifted Victory the lead in just the fifth minute of the game when she played a no-look back-pass into her own net.

Williams made it a second when she emerged from a pack that formed beneath an Amy Jackson corner to chest the ball goalward in the 26th minute.

Though it was immediately cleared by defender Mariel Hecher, referee Isabella Blaess adjudged that the ball had crossed the goal line.

But Brisbane pulled one back through Crummer when she pounced on Maizels’ fumbled attempt to save a long-range Gorry shot in the 56th minute.

Roar then secured a one-player advantage when Cooney-Cross was shown a straight red for a studs-up challenge to the ankle of Crummer 10 minutes later.

Gorry’s sublime long-range strike with just four minutes remaining promptly tied the game up before Shae Connors turned in a cross from Natalie Tathem – who was making her return from an ACL injury – minutes later to seize the lead.

Ayesha Norrie’s 96th-minute strike then removed all doubt.

“We knew (a win) was going to come,” Gorry said.

“We’ve created the chances. And it just feels nice to finally get three points on the board.”

-AAP