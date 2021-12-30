Lord Jiminy secures line honours in Melbourne to Hobart race

Live

Lord Jiminy has continued its strong form, winning the Melbourne to Hobart yacht race for the second time.

It claimed line honours in the Westcoaster after 6pm (AEDT) on Thursday, clocking three days three hours 50 minutes and 59 seconds – more than 34 hours outside the race record.

Fickle wind conditions made it one of the slowest races in the Melbourne to Hobart’s 49-year history.

Lord Jiminy also won the most recent Melbourne to Hobart two years ago and took out last year’s Melbourne to Devonport.

It overcame a late start at Portsea on December 27, when the yacht set off a half hour behind the rest of the fleet, and won comfortably.

Lord Jiminy is also the provisional leader for the Heemskerk Perpetual Trophy, awarded to the fastest finisher on corrected time.