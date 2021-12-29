Live

Nick Kyrgios has finalised his Australian Open preparations as the grand slam braces for a glut of star omissions after Dominic Thiem joined the list of casualties.

The divisive Australian talent, now ranked No.93 in the world after a quiet 2021 season that last saw him play just 15 matches, will contest the Sydney Tennis Classic from January 10.

It will be the former world No.13’s final hit before the Australian Open, while he’s set to return at the Melbourne Summer Set from January 4.

Eighteen of the world’s top 24 women, including Australia’s world No.1 Ash Barty will tune up for the Open at Sydney Olympic Park, as will Australian men’s No.1 Alex de Minaur.

Alex Bolt, Thanasi Kokkinakis, Nick Kyrgios and Storm Sanders have all received wildcards to summer tournaments 👇#GoAussies — TennisAustralia (@TennisAustralia) December 29, 2021

Local pair Alex Bolt and Thanasi Kokkinakis, as well as in-form West Australian Storm Sanders, have received wildcards to the Adelaide International from January 2.

“I’ve been training at home in Canberra and here in Sydney and I feel good after an extended break from the game,” Kyrgios, who will start the year as Australia’s sixth-ranked man, said.

“I’m looking forward to the final hit-out before the AO, thanks to Tennis Australia for the opportunity to play.”

Injury and a reluctance to travel during the COVID-19 pandemic have contributed to the mercurial talent’s slide down the rankings.

But his box-office standing at Melbourne Park next month shapes to be as crucial as ever, given the uncertainty surrounding the status of the sport’s biggest names.

Top of the list is Novak Djokovic, who is bidding for a men’s record 21st grand slam title and a 10th Australian Open crown.

The 34-year-old has yet to commit to the Australian Open following the COVID-19 vaccination mandate agreed by Tennis Australia and the Victorian Department of Health.

Djokovic has repeatedly declined to disclose whether or not he is vaccinated, citing privacy concerns.

His involvement at the Open has further been clouded by the world No.1 withdrawing from the Serbian team taking part at the ATP Cup from January 1 in Sydney.

Organisers have confirmed Djokovic won’t be competing in Sydney, with the Serbs now to be led by world No.33 Dusan Lajovic.

Beaten 2020 finalist Dominic Thiem on Tuesday night withdrew, citing a wrist injury, joining 20-time grand slam winner Roger Federer (knee) on the high-profile injury list.

Fellow 20-time title winner Rafael Nadal, current world No.5 Andrey Rublev and Denis Shapovalov (No.14) have contracted the coronavirus and may be doubtful participants.

On the women’s side, Serena Williams, Karolina Pliskova and Bianca Andreescu won’t be in Melbourne, while Olympic champion Belinda Bencic and US Open winner Emma Raducanu have contracted the coronavirus.

