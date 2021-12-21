Opals coach, referee banned by Basketball Australia over video leak

Live

A WNBL club owner has slammed the investigation process after the Opals’ Asia Cup coach Paul Goriss was banned for a month and referee Simon Cosier axed for the rest of the season for exchanging confidential footage of a rival club’s training session.

Basketball Australia announced on Tuesday that University of Canberra Capitals coach Goriss and Cosier had been found guilty of engaging in prohibited conduct under Basketball Australia’s framework for ethical behaviour and integrity.

BA claim Cosier supplied Goriss with confidential video clips of a Sydney Uni Flames’ training session that had been used for referee education purposes.

The Capitals narrowly beat the Flames in the first round, while a round-two rematch was delayed due to a positive COVID-19 case.

Basketball Australia today has issued bans to Paul Goriss Head Coach of the UC Capitals and Simon Cosier a WNBL referee. Full Statement: https://t.co/wVDJyvAQJI pic.twitter.com/LdeXov2keP — Basketball Australia (@BasketballAus) December 21, 2021

Following a BA investigation the matter was referred to an independent panel, who found no actual advantage was obtained.

The panel still recommended bans for the pair, a BA statement claiming they were “misusing inside information and engaging in conduct that would impair public confidence in the integrity and good character of basketball and its participants”.

Basketball Australia chairman John Carey labelled the incident “unprofessional and extremely disappointing”.

“We will not tolerate this behaviour in basketball,” he said.

But BA’s lenience has stunned Sydney Uni Flames owner Paul Smith, who argued the Capitals “at a minimum” should have been stripped of points and the first-round win awarded to his side.

Smith disputed the finding that no advantage had been gained, claiming that no Flames coach or player was called to give evidence during the investigations.

“We are bitterly disappointed by the actual incident but also the findings handed down by Basketball Australia’s independent hearing panel,” Smith said.

“This matter strikes right at the heart of the integrity of our league.”

Flames coach Shane Heal took to Twitter questioning why the Capitals had not been stripped of competition points.

Goriss coached the Opals to an impressive bronze at the recent Asia Cup and has been an assistant to head coach Sandy Brondello in recent years.

Entering a sixth season in Canberra, Goriss is a two-time WNBL title-winner who spent more than 10 years coaching the AIS men’s program and BA’s women’s centre of excellence squad before that.

He will miss five WNBL games and isn’t allowed to undertake any Opals coaching work until January 20, with Capitals assistant Kennedy Kereama to lead the side until he returns with two months of the regular season to play.

“The UC Capitals take issues of sport integrity with great seriousness and acknowledge Goriss’ actions, for which he has accepted responsibility for,” a Capitals statement read.

“Goriss has demonstrated exemplary character on and off the court over many years and the club is supportive of Goriss now and into the future.”

The pair has 14 days to appeal against the decision.

-AAP