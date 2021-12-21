Live

Karolina Muchova, a semi-finalist at the 2021 Australian Open, has withdrawn from next month’s opening grand slam of the year.

The Czech world No.32, who made the last four of a major for the first time and broke into the top 20 this year, hasn’t played due to injury following a first-round loss at the US Open in September.

“I’m sad to announce that my 2022 season will not start in Australia. I’m doing all I can to get back on the court as soon as I’m able,” the 25-year-old Muchova wrote on Twitter.

Muchova is the latest player to pull out of the January 17 to 30 Australian Open, with Jennifer Brady, Karolina Pliskova, Serena Williams and Bianca Andreescu also ruled out of the year’s first major.

It comes a day or so after 20-time grand slam men’s champion Rafael Nadal said he was no certainty to contest the Australian Open, shortly before he tested positive for COVID-19.

His great rival Roger Federer flagged in mid-November he will almost certainly miss the Australian Open for the second year in a row, with the Swiss maestro said to be recovering slowly from a third round of knee surgery in 18 months.

But Federer’s long-time coach Ivan Ljubicic has played down fears the tennis world has seen the last of the 20-time grand slam champion, who turned 40 in August.

Federer has played just 13 matches in 2021

-AAP