Richie Porte, Grace Brown to step up for Australian cycling events

An impressive line-up of local talent featuring Richie Porte and Grace Brown will fill some of the international void next month for Australian cycling.

The ongoing impact of COVID-19 means that Australian cycling’s two biggest annual road events, the Tour Down Under and Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road race, have been cancelled for the second successive year.

It was too hard for international riders to make it to Australia for the events.

But Victoria’s Lexus of Blackburn Bay Classic Criterium series will return after a year off on January 8-9.

Really excited to see the course for #Wollongong2022 ! It takes in the beauty of Australia and sets us up for an exciting race. Can't wait to host the World Champs on home soil! https://t.co/Yb9gxrsOd5 — Grace Brown (@GLBrown321) December 10, 2021

The national road championships will follow in Ballarat and Buninyong from January 12 to 16.

In place of the Tour Down Under, Adelaide will then host the Santos Festival of Cycling from January 21 to 29.

The centrepiece of the festival will be the men’s and women’s road tours, where Porte and Brown will be headline riders.

Brown finished fourth in the women’s road time-trial at the Tokyo Olympics, missing out on the bronze by only seven seconds.

After three years racing for top Australian team BikeExchange-Jayco, she has signed a two-year deal with French squad FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope.

“I’m going to want to have some good races to start off in my new colours, so hopefully I will have some success here,” Brown said at Tuesday’s Bay Classic launch in Geelong.

Tokyo Olympics road time-trial bronze medallist Rohan Dennis and fellow stars Luke Durbridge and Cameron Meyer will also race the men’s tour in Adelaide.

Have you checked out the Santos Festival of Cycling stages yet? Tell us which one you're looking forward to the most 👇 https://t.co/X2cxH1KNlw pic.twitter.com/FEVYOaMo6p — Santos Tour Down Under 🚴🚴‍♀️ (@tourdownunder) December 11, 2021

Another key name will be Luke Plapp, who will feature across all three events next month.

He won a bronze medal in the ill-fated team pursuit, where Alex Porter’s snapped handlebar robbed the Australians any hope of gold.

“It was a very interesting and different experience,” Plapp said of Tokyo and its strict pandemic measures.

“It does keep the fire in the belly, to want to go to Paris and really experience the Games as a celebration, but also get that (team pursuit) gold medal.”

"This is an iconic race and it's great to have it back." Grace Brown, Luke Plapp and major sponsor @LexusBlackburn were on hand to showcase the power that will be on display at the 2022 Lexus of Blackburn Bay Crits from January 8-9! Read more: https://t.co/t6OABhm0gN#BayCrits pic.twitter.com/USBd3WvQJD — Lexus of Blackburn Bay Crits (@BayCrits) December 14, 2021

Plapp, 21, has also signed with top World Tour team Ineos Grenadiers, where Porte will be one of his teammates.

A few weeks after his Olympic medal, Plapp won silver in the under-23 time-trial at the world road championships.

He was part of the team, formed from the Australian track endurance squad, that helped Sam Welsford win the 2020 Bay Classic title.

“It was pretty awesome and it’s a great stepping stone for the rest of the year as well,” he said.

“We were able to take a lot of momentum from the race in 2020 and we were building quite nicely to the Games, but it ended up being postponed.

“We’re bringing a good team, so let’s hope we can get the win. We’ve got the track team again.”

The shortened Bay Classic will be held over two days on Geelong’s Eastern Beach circuit.

-AAP