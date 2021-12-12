Milly Clark, Eloise Wellings make case in Melbourne Marathon

Live

Milly Clark and Eloise Wellings have finished first and second in the Melbourne Marathon, adding their names to the list of contenders for next year’s world championships and Commonwealth Games.

Rio Olympic marathoner Clark (two hours, 27 minutes) and two-time Olympic middle distance runner Wellings (2:29:20) both ran personal bests on Sunday to finish within the qualification standard for next year’s marque events.

Brett Robinson (2:14:34) won the men’s event but did not finish inside the qualification time.

Wellings has only transitioned to marathon this year after competing in London 2012 and then finishing in the top 10 of both the 10,000m and 5000m at the 2016 Rio Games.

What a weekend at the Melbourne Marathon Festival! Milly Clark and Eloise Wellings run personal bests to meet the Commonwealth Games standard and qualify for the 2022 World Athletics Championships, whilst Brett Robinson clinches a classy win. #ThisIsAthletics pic.twitter.com/K0yFPRm7Ib — Athletics Australia (@AthsAust) December 12, 2021