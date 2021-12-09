Sport Whirlwind century justifies return of Travis Head as Australia takes control on day 2
Updated:
Live

Whirlwind century justifies return of Travis Head as Australia takes control on day 2

Australia's middle-order batter Travis Head has scored the third-fastest hundred in Ashes history. Photo: AAP
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

Travis Head chanced his arm then almost lost his head as he struck the third-fastest Ashes century to boldly seize back momentum for Australia at the Gabba on Thursday.

The recalled South Australian only narrowly beat Usman Khawaja for the chance to play in Brisbane.

He’s now solidified his spot in Australia’s middle order, unbeaten on 112 after notching an 85-ball ton that propelled Australia from danger late on day two against a tiring England.

All his runs came in the final session, Head blazing 12 fours and two sixes after coming to the crease with Australia at 3-189 and watching three quick wickets fall after tea.

The hosts finished the day 7-343, 196 runs clear of England’s first-innings total.

“I took some chances along the way and I found the first 20 runs really, really tough,” said Head, who was still trying to process his whirlwind innings after play.

“The game opened up. I was able to take my opportunity, but that’s not going to happen all the time.”

The milestone was quickly followed by a moment of madness when a searing Mark Wood beamer with the second new ball sent Head scrambling.

The wild delivery hit Head on the gloves and rebounded into the batter’s chin under his helmet grill.

Head bounced to his feet to assure a concerned Wood he had escaped harm.

“I saw it pretty much the whole way. Lucky my hand took a bit of it,” Head said.

“After a couple of seconds I knew I was fine … he’s (Wood’s) cool, I’m cool about it. We move on.”

Earlier there was no sign of what was to come when Head was just six off 18 balls, before clicking into gear with a bruising pull shot off Ben Stokes.

It was the first of three boundaries in the all-rounder’s over, in what proved a crucial moment just as England had clawed its way back into the contest.

Head then took on the spin of Joe Root to accelerate past 50 and dominate a 70-run partnership with captain Pat Cummins (12).

Australia had sprinted past England’s first innings of 147 thanks to a 156-run stand between David Warner’s (94) and Marnus Labuschagne (74).

But the loss of Warner and Cameron Green (0) in successive balls livened up the contest, leaving Head to take the reins and push Australia beyond 300.

-AAP

Topics:

The Ashes Travis Head
Follow Us

Live News

tiger woods golf return
Tiger Woods to return to golf 10 months after near-fatal crash
scott morrison covid booster
‘Under close watch’: Booster program ready for Omicron, PM says
Barnaby Joyce tests positive for COVID on US trip
omicron melbourne airport
Airport alert as Victoria finds more suspected Omicron cases
sanna marin nightclub covid
Nightclubbing PM ‘sorry’ for ignoring COVID rules
ashes gabba test
Warner innings adds to England Ashes pain