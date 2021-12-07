Live

A stunning second-half strike by APIA-Leichhardt’s Tynan Diaz has led the NPL NSW club to a famous FFA Cup upset win over A-League Men side Western Sydney.

Diaz caught Wanderers keeper Daniel Margush off his line in the 61st minute with a free-kick from 40 yards which flew into the net as Apia went on to claim a 2-1 win at Leichhardt Oval on Tuesday night.

The defeat means APIA is the first state-league team to defeat A-League Men opponents twice in the Cup’s history, having humbled Melbourne Victory at the same venue three years ago.

The result also heaps more pressure on Wanderers coach Carl Robinson, ahead of a crunch derby with Macarthur FC on Saturday.

Despite having come through a gruelling round-of-32 clash in the ACT last week against Cooma Tigers that went into extra time, it was APIA which hit the front when American-born striker Jason Romero opened the scoring in the 27th minute.

Diaz’s amazing strike made it 2-0 before a deflected effort from Tass Mourdoukoutas with 20 minutes to play sparked the Wanderers into life.

Despite dominating the final minutes against their tiring opposition, Robinson’s men couldn’t find an equaliser and APIA will move into the competition’s quarter-finals.

Elsewhere on Tuesday, a first-half strike by Ben Waine was enough to secure Wellington a 1-0 win over Western United in an all A-League Men affair in Geelong.

Waine’s goal was Phoenix’s only shot on target in a match dominated by John Aloisi’s team, but it was Wellington that marched into the round of 16.

-AAP