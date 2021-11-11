Live

A Paris St Germain player has been arrested after a teammate was dragged from a car by masked men and hit in the legs with an iron bar.

Aminata Diallo was allegedly involved in organising the attack on fellow PSG midfielder Kheira Hamraoui.

French media reported that Diallo was driving Hamraoui and another teammate home after a team meal organised by the club at a restaurant in the Paris suburb of Bois de Boulogne on November 4.

When they arrived at Harmraoui’s house, two men pulled beat the woman for up to two minutes before fleeing.

Harmraoui was taken to hospital and needed stitches to her hands and legs, the injuries so bad she could not take the field on Tuesday night when PSG’s won 4-0 over Spanish club Real Madrid.

L’Equipe newspaper reported that police are alleging Diallo, 26, had attempted to physically injure her teammate by organising the attack.

“Paris St Germain can confirm that Aminata Diallo was taken into custody this morning by the Versailles Regional Police Service as part of the proceedings opened following an attack on the Club’s players,” PSG wrote in a statement issued on Thursday morning.

“Paris St Germain condemns in the strongest possible terms the violence committed,” the club said, adding that the alleged assault had taken place a week ago.

“Since Thursday evening the club has taken all necessary measures to guarantee the health, well-being and safety of its entire women’s team.

“Paris Saint-Germain is working with the Versailles Police to clarify the facts. The Club is paying close attention to the progress of the proceedings and will study what action to take.”

Diallo, capped seven times by France, joined French champions PSG from fellow French club Guingamp in 2016.

-with AAP