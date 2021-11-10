Australian captain Aaron Finch mulls options for T20 World Cup semi-final

Live

Australia is yet to lock in an XI for its Twenty20 World Cup semi-final, but captain Aaron Finch says selectors won’t fall into the trap of focusing too closely on match-ups.

Finch’s side and Pakistan square off in Dubai at 1am AEDT on Friday, with the winner advancing to a final against either England or New Zealand.

Coach Justin Langer is expected to stick with an unchanged side, backing a combination of Glenn Maxwell, Mitch Marsh and Marcus Stoinis to deliver a combined four overs.

Langer’s stated preference is to pick five specialist bowlers but he has only used that tactic once at this tournament, when Australia axed Marsh and were thumped by England.