Storm Sanders edges Australia closer to Billie Jean King Cup semi-final

Australia is a win away from a place in the Billie Jean King Cup semi-finals after surprise packet Storm Sanders continued her scintillating form in Prague.

Sanders outclassed the lower-ranked Yuliya Hatouka 6-3 6-3 to give Australia a 1-0 lead over depleted Belarus in Thursday night’s (AEDT) must-win tie at the prestigious teams’ event formerly known as Fed Cup.

After missing the opening tie against Belgium with an unspecified illness, 2021 Wimbledon quarter-finalist Ajla Tomljanovic returns to action in the second singles rubber with a chance to seal victory for Australia.

Tomljanovic, the world No.43, plays the 88th-ranked Aliaksandra Sasnovich.

One step closer to the @BJKCup semifinals 💚💛@stormsanders94 gives Australia a perfect start against Belarus, defeating Yuliya Hatouka 6-3 6-3 #GoAussies pic.twitter.com/MADrQOEQfI — TennisAustralia (@TennisAustralia) November 4, 2021