Tottenham Hotspur sacks manager Nuno Espirito Santo after latest defeat

Tottenham Hotspur has sacked manager Nuno Espirito Santo, ending his reign at the English Premier League club after barely four months.

Nuno’s fate was sealed after Saturday’s 3-0 home loss to Manchester United – the team’s fifth defeat in its past seven Premier League games.

Spurs had topped the Premier League standings in August after winning their opening three games.

Nuno and his coaching staff have now been relieved of their duties.

“I know how much Nuno and his coaching staff wanted to succeed and I regret that we have had to take this decision,” Spurs managing director of football Fabio Paratici said in a statement.

“Nuno is a true gentleman and will always be welcome here. We should like to thank him and his coaching staff and wish them well for the future.”

Nuno was appointed as Jose Mourinho’s permanent replacement on a two-year deal on June 30 after impressing during his four campaigns at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

He had a bright start, beating champions Manchester City on the opening day, but their season unravelled after defeats in four London derbies.

The 3-0 loss to United without a single shot on target had Spurs fans booing Nuno and chanting: “You don’t know what you’re doing”.

Spurs, Champions League finalists in 2019, have also struggled in the Europa Conference League – UEFA’s new third-tier competition.

They sit third in their group, behind Rennes and Vitesse Arnhem, with only one win from three games ahead of their next fixture against Vitesse on Thursday.

Tottenham added that “a further coaching update will follow in due course”.

Former Chelsea and Inter Milan boss Antonio Conte is reportedly a leading contender to succeed Nuno.

Brighton manager Graham Potter, ex-Roma boss Paulo Fonseca and Sergio Conceicao, currently in charge at Porto, are other potential replacements.

The 47-year-old Nuno is the third Premier League manager to lose his job since the start of the season after Watford sacked Xisco Munoz, while Newcastle United parted ways with Steve Bruce following the Saudi-led takeover.

-Reuters