Matildas youngster Remy Siemsen eyes overseas move

A small taste of life as a professional footballer in Europe has Matildas youngster Remy Siemsen eager for more.

The Sydney FC forward came off the bench in Australia’s 3-1 win over Brazil at Commbank Stadium on Saturday to make her international debut.

While a first Matildas appearance in front of a hometown crowd was a thrill beyond compare for the 21-year-old, it was an experience in the weeks before Saturday’s friendly which may prove life changing.

Siemsen was joined by fellow A-League Women talents Courtney Nevin, Kyra Cooney-Cross and Jamilla Rankin in a chance to train with Danish club Fortuna Hjorring for a fortnight before returning to Australia after September’s match with Ireland in Dublin.

“We were notified before the last camp that us Australian-based players that would be playing in the W-League this season would have the opportunity to go train with a professional club in Europe over the span of a couple of weeks before this camp,” Siemsen said.

“We jumped at that opportunity because it’s not every day you get to taste test European football.

“We were so grateful to Fortuna Hjorring, they were great.

“It was really nice being with Jamila, Kyra and Courtney. We got really close, really quickly.”

Although Siemsen is committed to the upcoming A-League Women’s season with the Sky Blues following Tuesday’s second clash with Brazil, she says a longer taste of life overseas is firmly on her career radar.

“My next step will definitely be looking towards an overseas move just to experience another place, new game-play,” she said.

“I really loved my experience at Fortuna.

“I also love my experience at Sydney FC but I think my next step as a footballer will be, maybe next year, to have a look at my options overseas.

“It’s in the pipeline but not locking anything in at the moment.”

I'm not crying, you're crying… It was so amazing to be able to see our family & friends among the crowd. We've missed you. #WeAreMatildas pic.twitter.com/jvjKELv2yQ — CommBank Matildas (@TheMatildas) October 24, 2021

Siemsen is also well aware of how serendipitous her elevation to the national team is given Australia will be hosting a Women’s World Cup in 2023.

“It just seems like it’s such great timing and I couldn’t be more happy and grateful for this opportunity at this time,” she said.

“I just hope I can continue to build as a person and as a player, both on and off the pitch, from these experiences.

“Hopefully get into some more camps and have some more opportunities within this group because I’ve loved every minute of being here.”

-AAP