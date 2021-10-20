Sport Boxer Harry Garside to link with trainer Johnny Lewis
Harry Garside (l) has secured the services of trainer Johnny Lewis in the professional ranks. Photo: AAP
Olympic boxing medallist Harry Garside has lured legendary trainer Johnny Lewis out of retirement as he makes the transition to the professional ranks.

Garside won bronze in Tokyo to become Australia’s first boxing medallist since Grahame ‘Spike’ Cheney in 1988.

And the lightweight wonder is now chasing boxing’s big dollars, joining Australia’s swelling ranks of promising professionals that include Tim Tszyu, George Kambosos Jr and Justis Huni.

Lewis, 77, has steered the careers of six world champions, most notably Jeff Fenech, Jeff Harding and Kostya Tszyu and continues to maintain close links to the fight game.

Garside, 24, has relocated from Melbourne to Bondi Beach to train under Lewis and will announce the news at a press conference on Thursday morning.

He is expected to confirm his first fight before Christmas.

-AAP

Harry Garside
