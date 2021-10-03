Sport Sisay Lemma, Joyciline Jepkosgei take honours in London Marathon
Ethiopia's Sisay Lemma has won the London Marathon, 27 seconds ahead of Kenya's Vincent Kipchuma. Photo: AP
Ethiopia’s Sisay Lemma won the men’s London Marathon in a time of two hours four minutes and one second after breaking away from the leading pack late in the race.

Lemma, who finished on the podium last year, crossed the line 27 seconds ahead of Kenya’s Vincent Kipchuma with Mosinet Geremew third.

Defending champion Shura Kitata came sixth.

Opting for the London Marathon over the defence of her New York title next month paid off for Joyciline Jepkosgei after the Kenyan won on her debut in the race.

Jepkosgei won in two hours 17 minutes and 43 seconds – making her the seventh fastest woman in history.

Degitu Azimeraw of Ethiopia was second with compatriot Ashete Bekere third.

Australia’s Sinead Diver, 10th at the Tokyo Olympics, finished 12th in 2:27.16 while compatriot Eloise Wellings was 14th in 2:29.42 in her marathon debut.

It was the first full-scale staging of the London Marathon in more than two years due to the pandemic, with about 40,000 runners joining some of the world’s best on the the 26.2-mile (42.2-kilometre) route from Blackheath in south-east London to The Mall in front of Buckingham Palace in the centre of the city.

