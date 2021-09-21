Sport Melbourne Storm provides free membership for 2022
Melbourne Storm is offering its Victorian fans free membership in 2022. Photo: AAP
NRL minor premiers and defending champions Melbourne Storm is offering its Victorian fans free membership for 2022.

Storm fans have only watched their team five times in the past two years at AAMI Park because of COVID-19 restrictions.

The initiative is the first by any Victorian club, with Storm rewarding its loyal fans for their support.

“The purple army has grown to reach record membership numbers in the face of COVID,” the club said in a letter to fans.

“You have not only shown your commitment by buying a membership each year, but you have engaged with the club and our players in record numbers across our social and digital media channels.

“We couldn’t be the club we are today without your support – it has been overwhelming.

“That’s why next year, we are pleased to announce your membership is on us – your club, Melbourne Storm.”

Melbourne meets Penrith on Saturday in the second preliminary final at Suncorp Stadium, with the winner advancing to meet the victor between Friday’s encounter between South Sydney and Manly.

Craig Bellamy’s men are gunning for their second title in two years after defeating the Panthers 26-20 in last year’s showpiece.

