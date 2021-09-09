Sport Another COVID-19 case cancels India nets session before fifth Test against England
Another COVID-19 case cancels India nets session before fifth Test against England

India's preparation for the fifth Test has been disrupted after another COVID positive in the camp. Photo: AP
India’s practice session ahead of the fifth and final Test against England has been cancelled after a member of its support staff tested positive for COVID-19.

Second physio Yogesh Parmar tested positive on Wednesday and the team were awaiting the results of a fresh round of tests carried out on Thursday morning, a team official said requesting anonymity.

India head coach Ravi Shastri tested positive during the fourth Test at The Oval and has since been isolating with bowling coach Bharat Arun, fielding coach R Sridhar and physiotherapist Nitin Patel.

India leads 2-1 in the five-Test series after winning The Oval Test by 157 runs.

The final Test begins on Friday at Old Trafford in Manchester.

England completed its pre-match preparations shortly after midday and is hoping the fixture goes ahead as planned.

“At present we’re fully expecting the game to go ahead and we’re preparing to play tomorrow. Fingers crossed the game will go ahead,” vice-captain Jos Buttler said.

“We don’t know too much, to be honest. It would be naive to speculate too much on stuff I don’t know about.

“Things are all fine in our camp. We trained well this morning so, yeah, we’re hopefully all looking forward to the game again tomorrow.”

-with PA

Coronavirus England India
