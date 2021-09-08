Injured Caitlin Foord to miss Matildas’ friendly against Republic of Ireland

Live

The Matildas have called up a number of fresh faces but will be without star attacker Caitlin Foord for their friendly match against the Republic of Ireland.

Foord missed Arsenal’s season-opening victory over Chelsea with a quad strain and has been left out of Tony Gustavsson’s 25-player squad for a training camp and the match against the Irish on September 22 (AEST).

Instead she will remain in England and focus on her injury recovery.

“We felt if she’s not available to play games for (Arsenal), she’s most likely not available to play games for us,” Gustavsson told reporters on Wednesday.

“We need to look at the player wellbeing here and cooperate with the club and in this case unfortunately Caitlin isn’t available for the game.

“So we felt she needs to be back in the club and do the rehab work there.”

The game against world No.33 Ireland at Dublin’s Tallaght Stadium is the Matildas’ first action since losing the bronze medal match at the Olympics, with the squad featuring 18 players who were at the Games.

Former Melbourne Victory captain Angela Beard, who has impressed for Denmark’s Fortuna Hjorring, headlines the list of five uncapped players.

The other four untested players are full-back Charlotte Grant, who attended the Olympics but didn’t play, Sydney FC striker Remy Siemsen, Brisbane Roar young gun Jamilla Rankin and former Roar defender Winonah Heatley – currently plying her trade for Sweden’s Vaxjo.

Central defenders Jenna McCormick and Emma Checker and versatile midfielder Amy Harrison have been recalled after missing Tokyo.

Gustavsson said he had deliberately focused on calling in defenders this camp, while also only scheduling one match during the window to assess new and fringe players and give the group more training time together.

“I don’t want to make any false promises to any players here but I wouldn’t be surprised if there is some – experiment is not the right word – but trying some new things and looking at players during this game,” he said.

“(That’s) to get not just the answer as a collective team, in terms of performing results, but also getting answers (on individual players’ capabilities).”

Gustavsson said having just one game in camp was also important for managing players’ physical and mental loads, and noted skipper Sam Kerr was refreshed after having an “important” post-Olympics break.

Players will start to arrive in camp this weekend and officially assemble next week.

Elise Kellond-Knight and Karly Roestbakken have been called into camp for assessment on their respective progress from injuries.

MATILDAS SQUAD: Mackenzie Arnold (gk), Angela Beard, Ellie Carpenter, Steph Catley, Emma Checker, Kyra Cooney-Cross, Mary Fowler, Emily Gielnik, Charlotte Grant, Amy Harrison, Winonah Heatley, Alanna Kennedy, Samantha Kerr (capt), Chloe Logarzo, Jenna McCormick, Teagan Micah (gk), Courtney Nevin, Clare Polkinghorne, Jamilla Rankin, Hayley Raso, Kyah Simon, Remy Siemsen, Emily van Egmond, Lydia Williams (gk), Tameka Yallop

-AAP