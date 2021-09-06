Live

Valtteri Bottas will leave Mercedes at the end of the current season and join Alfa Romeo on a “multi-year deal”, the Formula One team confirmed on Monday.

Bottas’ departure from world champions Mercedes was widely expected and he is likely to be replaced by Britain’s George Russell, currently of Williams, alongside record title-holder Lewis Hamilton.

“A new chapter in my racing career is opening,” the 32-year-old Finn Bottas said on the Alfa Romeo homepage.

“I’m grateful for the trust the team has put in me and I cannot wait to repay their faith: I’m as hungry as ever to race for results and, when the time comes, for wins.”

BREAKING: Valtteri Bottas will join Alfa Romeo next season on a multi-year deal from Mercedes#F1 pic.twitter.com/y8JKlNDKb6 — Formula 1 (@F1) September 6, 2021