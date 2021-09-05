Sport Australian Jack Haig eyes podium finish in Vuelta a Espana
Live

Australian Jack Haig eyes podium finish in Vuelta a Espana

Australia's Jack Haig is third overall with one stage to go in the Vuelta a Espana. Photo: EPA
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

Australia’s Jack Haig is on the verge of a breakthrough podium finish in cycling’s Vuelta a Espana, the last of the year’s three grand tours.

Haig moved up to third position in the overall standings with one stage remaining after a strong performance on stage 20, a gruelling 202.2-kilometre leg from Sanxenxo to Mos. Castro de Herville containing five categorised climbs.

Haig (Bahrain Victorious) finished fifth on the stage, just 12 seconds behind French winner Clement Champoussin.

Forced out of the Tour de France – and the Olympics – when he suffered a broken collarbone in a stage-three crash, Haig now has the chance to sign off his season in grand style.

Slovenian star Primoz Roglic has all but wrapped up the race title but 27-year-old Haig will be hell bent on clinching a podium spot in the race’s closing 33.8-kilometre time-trial on Sunday (Monday AEST).

The Queenslander goes into it four minutes and 48 seconds behind leader Roglic and  two minutes 10 seconds behind second-placed Enrique Mas Nicolau of Spain.

Perhaps more importantly, he has a one-minute gap ahead of fourth-placed Briton Adam Yates while his Bahrain Victorious teammate Gino Mader is a further two minutes 26 seconds behind in fifth.

“It’s a nice position to be in, but it’s definitely not safe and done,” Haig told cyclingnews.com.

If Haig can hold onto third place, it will cap a good year in general classification on the grand tours for Australia after his young countryman Ben O’Connor finished fourth in the Tour de France and also won a stage.

Topics:

Jack Haig Vuelta a Espana
Follow Us

Live News

Scooter Patterson
Paralympian Grant ‘Scooter’ Patterson wins fans in Tokyo with ‘laughs and mischief’
Need forgiveness? This is the kind of smile you need to get things started
Ten photography exhibitions that defined Australia
michael-schumacher
September streaming guide: What to watch on Netflix, Binge, Stan, Amazon Prime and more
JobKeeper
$13 billion JobKeeper waste could buy millions of vaccines
Home quarantine for just a week could be the future of international travel in Australia