Will Martin wins his third gold, together with S9 100m butterfly world record

Swimming sensation Will Martin has smashed his own world record twice to claim his third gold medal at the Tokyo Paralympics.

Martin, who had already won the 400m freestyle S9 and was part of the 4x100m freestyle relay team that claimed the world record when winning their event, dominated the S9 100m butterfly on Thursday.

He was the only swimmer in qualifying to better one minute, clocking 58.14 seconds to break the world mark of 58.28 he set earlier this year on the Gold Coast.

The 20-year-old then went quicker in the final, clocking 57.19 and beating silver medallist Simone Barlaam of Italy by 2.24 seconds as fellow Australian Tim Hodge took fifth place.

GOLD for Australia! What a start in the pool! Will Martin wins gold in a world record time (57.19) in the Men's 100m Butterfly S9.#ReadySetTokyo #Tokyo2020 #Paralympics #ParaSwimming @DolphinsAUS https://t.co/ICgWtpDBeu — AUS Paralympic Team (@AUSParalympics) September 2, 2021

Also on Thursday night, Ben Hance set a Paralympic record when won gold in the S14 100m backstroke.

Hance clocked 57.73 seconds, just shy of the 57.56 world record he set at the June national trials in Adelaide.

The 21-year-old had set a Games record of 57.75 in qualifying.

GOLD for Australia! Our second gold in the pool tonight – Ben Hance swims a new Paralympic Record to win the Men's 100m Backstroke S14.#ReadySetTokyo #Tokyo2020 #Paralympics #ParaSwimming @DolphinsAUS https://t.co/WPKBoC5gcX — AUS Paralympic Team (@AUSParalympics) September 2, 2021

Australia has now won 15 gold medals in Tokyo.