Paralympian Carol Cooke stays in hospital after cycling road race crash

Australian Paralympics cycling great Carol Cooke is in hospital with a punctured lung after a nasty crash in the Tokyo Games women’s T1-2 road race.

Cooke, who turned 60 earlier this month, was hoping to repeat the gold medal she earned in Rio 2016.

But she was caught in a collision with two other riders early in the race on Thursday, which was marred by poor, slippery conditions.

Canada’s Marie-Eve Croteau crashed and the rider behind her, Germany’s Jana Majunke, braked – with Cooke then going into the back of Majunke, and crashing badly herself.

Majunke pedalled away but neither Cooke nor Croteau completed the race.

