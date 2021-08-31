Juventus, Manchester United reach agreement on Cristiano Ronaldo fee

Live

Manchester United has completed the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo from Juventus on a two-year deal as the Portuguese forward returns to the club where he won eight major trophies from 2003 to 2009.

Ronaldo’s return to Old Trafford was rubber-stamped by the Premier League club on Tuesday.

United said Ronaldo had signed a two-year deal with the option of a third, subject to international clearance.

“Manchester United is a club that has always had a special place in my heart, and I have been overwhelmed by all the messages I have received since the announcement on Friday,” the Portuguese said.

“I cannot wait to play at Old Trafford in front of a full stadium and see all the fans again.”

Cristiano Ronaldo has spoken on Instagram about joining Man United again. This last line ❤️ pic.twitter.com/SP4oxpZhss — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) August 31, 2021

United last Friday announced they had secured a deal to bring the 36-year-old Portugal forward back to the club subject to the agreement of personal terms, a medical and a visa.

And Juve have confirmed United are paying 15 million euros ($24 million) for Ronaldo plus eight million euros ($12 million) in potential add-ons.

The five-time world player of the year, who was being linked with Manchester City before it emerged that he was set to head back to Old Trafford, is returning 12 years after leaving United for Real Madrid.

He had six seasons with the Red Devils that saw him score 118 goals in 292 appearances and help them win three Premier League titles, a Champions League, the FIFA Club World Cup, one FA Cup and two League Cups.

Ronaldo spent nine years in Madrid, during which he tasted Champions League glory a further four times and became the La Liga outfit’s all-time top scorer, before moving to Juventus in 2018.

Medical successfully completed for Emerson Royal as new Tottenham player. Paperworks to be signed in the next minutes, final details & announcement pending. €30m add ons included to Barcelona. ⚪️🤝 #THFC #DeadlineDay — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 31, 2021

In other news on transfer deadline day, Tottenham has agreed a fee with Barcelona for right-back Emerson Royal.

The 22-year-old is undergoing a medical and Spurs hope to tie up deal which the PA news agency understands is worth 30 million euros ($48 million).

The London club is looking to ship out right-back Serge Aurier, adding record signing Tanguy Ndombele won’t be leaving the club.

The Frenchman had asked to leave earlier this summer, but the PA news agency understands Spurs will keep him unless a sizeable bid comes in before the deadline.

Welcome to West Ham United, Nikola Vlasic! ✍️ — West Ham United (@WestHam) August 31, 2021

West Ham United signed Croatian attacking midfielder Nikola Vlasic from Russian side CSKA Moscow on a five-year contract.

The Hammers did not disclose the transfer fee but British media reported the London club agreed a fee of 30 million euros ($48 million) plus nine million euros ($14.5 million) in add-ons for Vlasic, who has 26 caps for Croatia and also scored at Euro 2020.

Vlasic, 23, makes a return to the English top flight where he spent one season with Everton in 2017-18.

Albion are delighted to announce the signing of Marc Cucurella from Getafe! 🤩 🤝 @FirstTouchGames — Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) August 31, 2021

EPL club Brighton signed Getafe left back Marc Cucurella in a deal thought to reach STG15 million ($28 million).

The 23-year-old has become Brighton’s third summer signing, following Enock Mwepu and Kjell Scherpen through the doors at the Amex Stadium.

Cucurella, part of the Spain side that won silver at this summer’s Olympics, came through Barcelona’s academy before impressing with Getafe last term.

-PA