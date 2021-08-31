Australia’s James Turner has lived up to his top billing, winning the men’s T36 400m final at Tokyo’s Olympic Stadium.

Madison de Rozario backed up from her 800m gold medal to take bronze late on Tuesday night in the T54 1500m, while Jaryd Clifford also claimed bronze in the T13 1500.

Already the world record holder, Canberra-based Turner set a Paralympics record en route to his gold medal.

He struggled in the humidity post race, collapsing briefly after doing some media interviews but was back on his feet before long.

“I’ve got a headache and it hurt, but it’s all worth it,” Turner told the Seven Network.

“It’s my job to win. That’s what I’m here to do.”

Turner, who has cerebral palsy, already has a Paralympic gold after winning the 800m in 2016, with the event cut from the athletics program in Tokyo.

The 25-year-old crossed the line in 52.80 seconds – outside his world best time of 51.71 – but 0.8 seconds clear of Russian Evgenii Shvetsov, with Kiwi William Stedman third.

“He’s (Shvetsov) always quick at the start, but I was confident I could get him in the end,” five-time world champion Turner said.

Madison de Rozario on the outside ⚡ She adds a bronze in the 1500m T54 Final to go with her gold in the 800m 💚💛

In the last event on Tuesday’s track and field program, de Rozario was boxed in with one lap to go.

But the T53 800m gold medallist came around the outside in pouring rain and was closing on second-placed Swiss Manuela Schaer at the finish.

China’s Zhou Zhaoqian set a personal best of three minutes 27.63 seconds to win the gold medal, with Shaer next in 3:28.01 and de Rozario 0.13 of a second behind in third.

Earlier on Tuesday, Clifford won his second Paralympic track and field medal, adding a bronze in the men’s 1500m to his haul.

World record holder Clifford went into the T13 1500m as a gold medal favourite after being pipped in the 5000m.

But Russia’s Anton Kuliatin surged down the final stretch with 22-year-old Clifford unable to go with him.

Tunisia’s Rouay Jebabli held Clifford at bay to win silver.

“It was a tough race. I know a lot of the boys are coming off really quick 800 metre PBs and it showed in that last lap,” said the 22-year-old Victorian, who is visually impaired.

“Anton, the winner, has been to able-bodied championships as well and he’s a very good runner.”

Kuliatin’s time of 3 minutes 54.04 seconds was way off Clifford’s world best mark of 3.41.34, set in Canberra in March.

Fellow Australian Sam Harding finished 11th in the final.

Alissa Jordaan SMASHES her PB with 12.80! A cracking effort from the 18-year-old 💥

Alissa Jordan ran a personal best time of 12.80 in the 100m T47 heats but narrowly missed the final.

-AAP