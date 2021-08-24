Live

Kyle Anderson, a popular figure on the Professional Darts Corporation circuit, has died at the age of 33.

Rising to fame in 2013, Anderson was one of only eight players to hit a nine-dart finish at the PDC World Championship.

Anderson played in seven World Championships after making his debut in the 2012-13 event.

His greatest moment came when he won a Players Championship and the Auckland Darts Masters on the World Series of Darts circuit in 2017.

He also represented Australia four times in the PDC World Cup of Darts, playing alongside Simon Whitlock and reaching the 2018 semi-finals.

Anderson gave up his PDC Tour card this year, preferring to stay in Australia.

He spent four weeks in self-isolation after testing positive for COVID-19 shortly after returning home from the UK in March 2020.

Anderson’s representative, The Sportsman Management Company, confirmed his death via social media.

“Kyle was one of the nicest people you could ever have met. One of the biggest hearts you will ever find with so much love in it,” the post read.

“You made us laugh more than you will ever know. No star will shine brighter in the sky than yours.”

We're devastated to learn that Australia's Kyle Anderson, the 2017 Auckland Darts Masters champion, has passed away, aged 33. All at the PDC send their condolences to Kyle's family & friends. Read more 👇https://t.co/tOU7Kp9vy1 pic.twitter.com/IuGce4Zi15 — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) August 24, 2021

Anderson posted a picture, seemingly of himself in hospital, on his Instagram on August 10 alongside the caption: “Getting all too regular now.”

No cause of death was revealed for Anderson, nicknamed “The Original”.

“He was a popular player on the Tour and his talent and dedication made him an inspiration to other players around the world,” PDC chairman Barry Hearn said.

“We send our condolences and best wishes to Kyle’s family and friends at this terribly sad time, particularly his wife and children.

“Kyle’s achievements in his short-lived career were outstanding, notably his Auckland Darts Masters win, and a fitting reward for the sacrifices he made to follow his dream.”

The tributes kept coming for the likeable Australian.

Anderson’s compatriot Simon Whitlock posted: “Totally gutted to wake to the terrible news about Kyle.

“Not only a brilliant player but a very nice man. Many times I played against him and loved playing with him. You will be missed Kyle but never forgotten – tragic.”

Three-time world champion Michael Van Gerwen tweeted: “A lovely man and always fun to be with, very sorry to hear about Kyle. We had many great games and a fantastic player. A credit to Australian and world darts. RIP mate.”

Phil Taylor, a 14-time world champion, also paid tribute, tweeting: “What terrible news to wake up to what a nice friendly man. @KyleDarts RIP pal. Thoughts go to all your family.”

Gerwyn Price wrote: “Such awful news to wake up to Kyle you was the nicest person in darts always had time for everyone you will be sadly missed sending all my love and strength to your wife and young family RIP brother.”

Gary Anderson said: “Such an inspiration to others I cant believe it sending our love & support to your family & friends. You was one of the nicest guys in darts & we will all miss you! Rip cuz @KyleDarts.”

Adrian Lewis tweeted: “Devastated to hear the news of Kyle Anderson passing away, sending our sincere condolences to Kyle’s wife and children and all of their family.”

Stephen Bunting wrote: “Absolutely gutted hearing the news this morning. RIP Kyle Anderson. The darts world hasn’t been the same with you not around brother. You always made me laugh every time we met. Never a dull moment with you around. We are all gonna miss you mate. Xx”

James Wade posted: “Devastated to wake up to the news this morning of Kyle passing away. He will be missed by all. Kyle was a great funny guy. Always made me laugh! Sending thoughts to all your family.”

Daryl Gurney said: “Rest in peace ‘bro’. Can’t believe the news this morning so so sad the nicest man in darts. Rest well Kyle.”

Mark Webster tweeted: “Awful news about Kyle Anderson. A great guy who made massive sacrifices to pursue his dream. Rip mate.”