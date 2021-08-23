Ryley Batt, Danni di Toro chosen to carry flag at Tokyo Paralympics

Australian co-captains Danni di Toro and Ryley Batt have been confirmed as the team’s flagbearers for the Tokyo Paralympics opening ceremony.

It is di Toro’s seventh Games, while Batt is a four-time Paralympian and aiming for his third straight gold medal as a member of the Steelers wheelchair rugby team.

They will be the only members of the 179-member Australian team at Tuesday night’s opening ceremony.

Cate Campbell and Paddy Mills were also joint flagbearers for the Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony.