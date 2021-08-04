Jessica Hull, Linden Hall through to women’s 1500m final

Live

Jessica Hull and Linden Hall have produced brilliant semi-final runs to ensure that Australia will be the only country with two representatives in the Olympic women’s 1500 metres final in Tokyo.

Hull was the first to make her mark on Wednesday evening, finishing fourth in the opening semi in a slick three minutes 58.81 seconds, breaking Hall’s national record in the process.

Not to be outdone, Hall ran bravely from the front in the second semi before crossing the line third in 4:01.37.