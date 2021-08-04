Ruptured Achilles floors Genevieve Gregson in 3000m steeplechase

Live

Australian record-holder Genevieve Gregson says she is “heartbroken” after rupturing her Achilles tendon in the Olympic women’s 3000-metre steeplechase final.

Gregson, who turned 32 on Wednesday, crashed at the last water jump at the Tokyo Olympic Stadium and left the arena in a wheelchair in obvious distress.

She was treated by Australian medical staff and later posted a picture of herself on social media with her injured right leg in a support.

“I’m heartbroken & don’t have the words right now to respond to you all but in short – ruptured Achilles on the last water jump,” Gregson wrote.

“Happy Birthday me! Thank you for all the support & lovely messages. I’ll try to respond in time.

“For now I need to mend my heart, soul & Achilles.”

One of the most popular and well-known members of the Australian track and field team, Gregson was competing at her third Olympics.

Peruth Chemutai from Uganda won the steeplechase gold medal in nine minutes 01.45 seconds.

