Sport Ruptured achilles floors Genevieve Gregson in 3000m steeplechase
Updated:
Live

Ruptured achilles floors Genevieve Gregson in 3000m steeplechase

An achilles injury leaves Australia's Genevieve Gregson on the floor in the women's 3000m steeplechase final. Photo: AFP/Getty
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

Australian record holder Genevieve Gregson says she is “heartbroken” after rupturing her achilles tendon in the Olympic women’s 3000m steeplechase final.

Gregson, who turned 32 on Wednesday, crashed at the last water jump at the Tokyo Olympic Stadium and left the arena in a wheelchair in obvious distress.

She was treated by Australian medical staff and later posted a picture of herself on social media with her injured right leg in a support.

“I’m heartbroken & don’t have the words right now to respond to you all but in short – ruptured Achilles on the last water jump,” Gregson wrote.

“Happy Birthday me! Thank you for all the support & lovely messages. I’ll try to respond in time.

“For now I need to mend my heart, soul & Achilles.”

One of the most popular and well-known members of the Australian track and field team, Gregson was competing at her third Olympics.

Peruth Chemutai from Uganda won the steeplechase gold medal in nine minutes 01.45 seconds.

-AAP

Topics:

Genevieve Gregson
Follow Us

Live News

Alan Tudge ‘runs away’ from questions on carpark scandal
sarah gilbert barbie
Barbie honours AZ developer among ‘role model’ women
‘Biggest outbreak’: More cases, two clusters in Qld
aude alaskar covid
COVID death of young driver prompts renewed vax push
mccloskeys charged blm
US Governor pardons gun-waving couple
grace tame christian porter
‘Slap in the face’: Grace Tame blasts Porter return