Ashley Moloney sits second at halfway point of decathlon

Australian Ash Moloney is just 81 points from the lead in second spot after a brilliant showing on day one of the decathlon at the Tokyo Olympics.

Moloney, 21, finished day one in commanding style with the leading performances in the high jump (2.11 metres) and his pet event the 400m (46.29sec).

The 2018 world junior champion had 4641 points after five of 10 events, just behind the early pacesetter, Damian Warner from Canada (4722), who began the competition with a blistering 100m run of 10.12sec.

Another Canadian Pierce LePage was third overall with 4529.

Australian Cedric Dubler is in 15th spot on 4184, having battled a hamstring injury in the lead-up to the Games.

The concluding five events take place on Thursday.

-AAP