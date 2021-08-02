Australian team claims equestrian eventing silver medal

Live

Australia has won an equestrian eventing silver medal at the Tokyo Games.

The thee-man team of Kevin McNab, Shane Rose and Andrew Hoy finished behind gold medallists Great Britain with France taking bronze on Monday night.

For veteran rider Hoy, it was a fifth Olympic medal.

The 62-year-old, who made his Olympics debut in 1984 and is competing at a record eighth Games, had previously won three golds and a silver.

Our Eventing Team have won silver! 🥈 what a ride by Andrew Hoy, Shane Rose and Kevin McNab to bring it home at #tokyo2020#EquestrianEventing #TokyoTogether pic.twitter.com/TGlktkJiTY — AUS Olympic Team (@AUSOlympicTeam) August 2, 2021

Rose was part of Australia eventing teams which had won silver at Beijing in 2008 and Rio eight years later.

Three weeks ago McNab was not even a travelling reserve for the team.

Sydney 2000 gold medallist Stuart Tinney’s horse Leporis was deemed unfit to compete on the eve of the event and McNab was perfect when the showjumping heat was on.

“It’s absolutely amazing,” said McNab, 43, who along with his horse Don Quidam was only promoted to the team last Thursday.

“I was settled into the role I was in and really surprised to be on the team.

“I felt for Stuart and he left big shoes to fill.

“There was a bit of pressure to try and step up to do his job.”

Australia had started the final day of the eventing program 17.90 points behind Great Britain and just 0.90 ahead of France.

McNab increased Australia’s narrow lead over France with a faultless round on Don Quidam in 77.76 seconds – 1.24 seconds inside the time limit.

Rose picked up a four-point penalty aboard Virgil, leaving Hoy with little margin for error.

He responded in immaculate fashion with a clear round in 74.93 seconds to secure silver for Australia.

Great Britain finished on 86.30 points, Australia 100.20 and France 101.50.

Rose knew better than most the emotions that Tinney had felt.

“I had to move out of the Olympic Village in 2012 when my horse went lame,” Rose said.

“I’ve been in Stuart’s situation and it feels like the world is coming down.

“But Stuart has been amazing supporting us. He’s been a part of this team, although he’s not with us up on stage.”

-AAP