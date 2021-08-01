Peter Bol breaking records on his way to Olympic 800m final

Live

Peter Bol has bettered the Australian 800m record for the second time in as many days to rocket into medal contention at the Tokyo Olympics.

The Sudanese-born Bol won his semi-final in one minute 44.11 seconds on Sunday night, stripping two hundredths of a second off the mark of 1:44.13 he set in the opening round.

He will be the first Australian man to contest an Olympic 800m final since Ralph Doubell won the gold medal in Mexico City in 1968.

And if Bol can replicate that performance in Wednesday’s decider, he is every chance of claiming a spot on the podium.

Give me a B, give me an O, give me an L! PETER BOL IS THE FIRST AUSSIE SINCE 1968 TO MAKE THE 800m FINAL!!#Tokyo2020 | #7Olympics pic.twitter.com/19DyMyyYcJ — 7Olympics (@7olympics) August 1, 2021

“I went to Europe for three weeks and raced two races. They weren’t the best in terms of positions, but they were the best for preparation,” said Bol.

“When I went to Gateshead and came third I said to (manager James Templeton and coach Justin Rinaldi) that I think we can win a medal.

“I didn’t want to get too excited, I had to get to the final first.

“But we’re here making history, two Australian records in a row and I look forward to the final.”

Bol was the second fastest overall qualifier behind Kenyan Ferguson Rotich (1:44.04).

Fellow Australians Charlie Hunter and Jeff Riseley were eliminated in the semis.

What a brilliant performance from Brandon Starc to finish fifth in the men's high jump. Starc's top clearance of 2.35m was the highest ever by an Australian at the Olympics and would have claimed a medal at every Games since 2000 👏🇦🇺#Tokyo2020 | #7Olympics pic.twitter.com/vC7vV9OCmz — 7Olympics (@7olympics) August 1, 2021

Commonwealth champion Brandon Starc played a key role in an epic men’s high jump final.

Starc finished fifth with 2.35m but only after having a couple of unsuccessful cracks at what would have been a new Australian record of 2.39m.

Olympic rookie Liz Clay blamed a series of false starts for narrowly missing a spot in the 100m hurdles final, despite stripping 0.01sec off her PB with a time of 12.71.

“I’m gutted,” she said.

“I would have been in that final if it wasn’t for all those false starts.

“I still think I held my own really well, but I know I’m good enough to be in the final.”

Liz Clay produces a personal best in the biggest race of her life, clocking 12.71 in the semi-finals of the 100m hurdles. She narrowly misses out on a spot in the Olympic final. #TokyoTogether #TokyoTogether #Athletics #ThisIsAthletics pic.twitter.com/dOE4HrJa4c — Athletics Australia (@AthsAust) August 1, 2021

-AAP