Sport Ash Barty, John Peers into mixed doubles medal matches
Live

Ash Barty, John Peers into mixed doubles medal matches

John Peers and Ash Barty overcame Greece in a tiebreak on Thursday. Photo: Getty
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

Ash Barty and John Peers have reached the final four of the Olympic mixed doubles, thriving in the deciding match tiebreak to beat the Stefano Tsitsipas-powered Greece 6-4 4-6 10-6.

The Australians lifted in the deciding first-to-10 tiebreak after a scrappy match from both teams, world No.4 Tsitsipas and No.19 Maria Sakkari ruing costly errors that led to the decisive break of serve in the first set.

Tsitsipas came from 0-30 on serve to close out the second set, but Australia shone in the match tiebreak, a reflex volley from doubles specialist Peers the catalyst as they went from 2-2 to an 8-4 lead.

Fresh off her Wimbledon title, world No.1 Barty had endured a forgettable Tokyo campaign when she lost her first-round singles match and then a tight women’s doubles quarter-final with Storm Sanders on Wednesday.

But it could be third time lucky in her pursuit of Olympic gold, alongside long-time friend and doubles specialist Peers.

They will play Russian duo Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and Andrey Rublev for a spot in the gold medal match, while a loss will see them fighting for bronze.

Peers and Barty have long been friends, playing together before Barty took a break from tennis and then even living with the Peers family when she returned to the sport in 2016.

“For Johnny and I this is a really, really special moment to make Mama Peers proud,” Barty said before their campaign on Wednesday.

-AAP

Topics:

Ash Barty John Peers Tokyo Olympics
Follow Us

Live News

Making Money Easy Ep.9 | A Spanner in the Works – damn you Delta | Podcast
tax return
Tax return windfall: Australians receive $5.3 billion in record-breaking time
jennifer hudson as aretha franklin
August movie guide: The best and then some – in cinemas and streaming
Galileo Project
Is the truth out there? How Harvard-based Galileo Project will search skies for alien technology
Facebook anti-vaxxer protests
Facebook has ‘serious questions to answer’ on anti-vaxxer protests, election interference
Do COVID vaccines stop transmission?
Do COVID vaccines stop transmission? Here is what we know