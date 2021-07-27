Sport US gymnastics superstar Simone Biles withdraws from team finals
Updated:
Live

USA's Simone Biles on Tuesday before withdrawing from the women's team final. Photo: Getty
Share
Reigning Olympic gymnastics champion Simone Biles is out of the team finals after apparently suffering an injury during the vault.

The 24-year-old US superstar, considered to be the greatest gymnast of all time, huddled with a trainer after landing her vault.

She then exited the competition floor with the team doctor.

Biles returned several minutes later with her right leg wrapped.

She took off her bar grips, hugged teammates Grace McCallum, Sunisa Lee and Jordan Chiles before putting on a jacket and sweatpants.

The American was signified by an ‘R’ on the competitor list before the bars began, indicating she would not continue in the competition.

The International Gymnastics Federation confirmed she would play no further part in the team event.

The Americans will be forced to finish the rest of the competition without her, severely hampering their bid to claim a third straight Olympic title.

Biles arrived in Tokyo as the unquestioned star of the Games but struggled, at least by her high standards, during qualifying.

-AAP

Topics:

Simone Biles Tokyo Olympics
