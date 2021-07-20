Sport Four Super Netball clubs forced to relocate to Qld
Updated:
Live

Four Super Netball clubs forced to relocate to Qld

NSW Swifts head coach Briony Akle is isolating in Adelaide and missed the flight to Queensland. Photo: AAP
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

Four Super Netball clubs have been relocated to Brisbane from Adelaide as South Australia goes into a seven-day lockdown.

One of the clubs, NSW Swifts, left without its coach Briony Akle.

The Adelaide Thunderbirds, Melbourne Vixens and Collingwood Magpies all flew out on Tuesday night with the Swifts after the league was advised by the South Australian government they couldn’t play or train during the lockdown.

Giants’ players, coaches and staff remain in Adelaide after being linked to exposure sites in Melbourne.

The Swifts travelled without head coach Akle, who is isolating in Adelaide, after being identified as a close contact of patrons who attended a Tier 1 exposure site in Melbourne last week.

The league is working closely with the South Australian and Queensland governments to determine the next best steps for the Giants and Akle.

West Coast Fever will fly from Perth to Brisbane on Wednesday.

The league is working through the fixture for the final three rounds.

“We know how volatile the pandemic is in the community and we are doing everything we can to complete the Suncorp Super Netball season,” Netball Australia boss Kelly Ryan said.

-AAP

Topics:

Super Netball
Follow Us

Live News

christian porter
Christian Porter and his former lawyer face up to $500,000 in costs
Man due in NSW court over woman’s body in Qld unit
Prince Harry is working on a memoir.
Prince Harry working on ‘heartfelt’ memoir
ash barty tokyo
Barty skips athletes’ village as COVID fears rise
craig kelly alan jones
‘Grossly misleading’ Jones, Kelly claims under fire
China Microsoft Chinese President Xi Jinping
China calls Australia ‘thief’ over cybercrime claims, government braces for ‘serious implications’