Cyclist Luke Durbridge receives late Tokyo Olympics call up

Live

Australia’s Tour de France young gun Ben O’Connor is unavailable for Tokyo, paving the way for Luke Durbridge to finally make his Olympic debut.

Durbridge, a five-time national champion in road events, has been selected as a late injury replacement for Jack Haig in the Games road race team.

Haig crashed out of the Tour de France in the opening week, suffering a broken collarbone and concussion.

O’Connor was fifth overall in his Tour debut with four stages left and appeared the obvious choice to come in for Haig.

Congratulations Luke Durbridge – you are going to Tokyo 2020! 💚💛 👉 https://t.co/MaRps1A6TP The 30-year-old, five-time national champion across Time Trial and Road Race will make his Olympic debut.#TokyoTogether | @AusCyclingAus pic.twitter.com/UVJTxVKIUE — AUS Olympic Team (@AUSOlympicTeam) July 15, 2021