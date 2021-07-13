Sport Surgery rules out cycling world champ Peter Sagan from Olympics
Slovakian cyclist Peter Sagan will miss the Tokyo Olympics road race after undergoing knee surgery. Photo: EPA
Three-time world champion Peter Sagan will miss the Tokyo Olympics after he had surgery to treat an infection in his right knee that occurred following a crash at the Tour de France.

The Slovak Olympic Committee and the Slovak Cycling Federation said Sagan won’t be able to fully recover in time for the Games.

“After pulling out of the Tour de France, Peter Sagan underwent a knee surgery in Monaco,” the Committee announced in a statement on Tuesday.

“The infection did not affect the knee joint, but the surgery and subsequent health problems have prevented (Sagan) from travelling to Tokyo,” it added.

Sagan tangled with Australia’s Caleb Ewan on the third stage of the Tour and went down hard at high speed.

The knee was hit by the chainring on his bike, leaving a deep gash that his Bora-Hansgrohe team treated with antibiotic ointment for the past 10 days.

But eventually the infection became too serious for Sagan to continue.

The 31-year-old Sagan was expected to compete in Tokyo alongside older brother Juraj Sagan in the Olympic road race in 11 days, but will now be replaced by Lukas Kubis.

Sagan, one of the most accomplished cyclists of the past decade, skipped the road race at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics and, instead, competed in mountain biking. But a punctured tire early in the race ruined his medal chances.

He was 34th in the road race at the 2012 London Olympics.

