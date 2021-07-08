England faces UEFA probe over laser pen incident

European football’s governing body UEFA has opened disciplinary proceedings against England on Thursday over a laser pen shone at Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel during the deciding moment of their Euro 2020 semi-final.

Television footage showed Schmeichel was targeted by a spectator using a green laser as England captain Harry Kane stepped up for a penalty in extra time to give the home side a dramatic 2-1 win during Wednesday’s match at Wembley Stadium.

The keeper saved Kane’s initial effort but could not stop the rebound which sent Gareth Southgate’s side into Sunday’s decider.

UEFA said it was also investigating England over fans’ lighting of fireworks and disrupting the national anthem.

Fans booed when the Denmark anthem was played before kick-off.

Jeers were also heard when the German anthem was played at Wembley last week when England beat Joachim Loew’s side in the round of 16.

“The case will be dealt with by the UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body in due course,” UEFA said in a statement.

England is looking to win its first major trophy since the 1966 World Cup, also played on home soil, and will face the four-time world champions and 1968 European Championship winners Italy in the final at Wembley at 5am on Monday, AEST.