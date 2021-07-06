World No.1 Ash Barty has negated the power of French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova to advance to her first singles quarter-final at Wimbledon on Monday.

Despite struggling with her serve, Barty toughed it out and delivered an ace on match point to end Krejcikova’s 15-match winning streak in the 7-5 6-3 victory on Court 1 on the tournament’s famous second-week ‘Manic Monday’.

Advancing to the quarter-final is Barty’s best performance at Wimbledon.

It set up a last-eight meeting with either compatriot Ajla Tomljanovic or British teenage wildcard Emma Raducanu, who were meeting later on Monday on the same court. The party continues 🎉 No.1 seed @ashbarty navigates through to the quarter-finals after a tricky encounter against Roland-Garros champion Barbora Krejcikova, winning 7-5, 6-3#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/7QxzUFADWJ — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 5, 2021 Barty, 25, found a way of unravelling the puzzle of the tricky Krejcikova, who hadn’t lost a match while sailing to victory on the clay courts of Strasbourg and Roland Garros. Barty began nervously, getting broken in just the third game, courtesy of a double fault and wayward errors off either wing. Krejcikova looked comfortable on her serve, until a calamitous eighth game when she gifted Barty a double, a simple netted volley and a sorry backhand into the net. Barty gradually started dictating, earning a set point at 5-4 that Krejickova repelled but making no mistake in the Czech’s next service game, breaking her to love to take a set during which she’d never looked completely at home after 47 minutes. Ash Barty becomes the 10th Australian woman in the Open era to advance to a singles quarterfinal at #Wimbledon and the first since Jelena Dokic’s semifinal run in 2000 #GoAussies https://t.co/LwROdVXG1s — TennisAustralia (@TennisAustralia) July 5, 2021 The most impressive trait of Krejcikova’s recent run has been her unquenchable spirit and she hit back, earning break points early in the second set that forced the Queenslander to dig deep. But after soaking up the pressure, Barty struck like a cobra, playing a couple of dazzling points, including one lovely drop shot-lob combination, to make it 4-2. Krejcikova bounced back again to break, helped by a Barty double, but when the Australian started knifing in the slice in the next game to break for the fourth time overall, she made no mistake when serving for the match. Seven wins at Roland-Garros.

Three wins on debut at #Wimbledon Well played on an amazing Grand Slam run, @BKrejcikova 👏 pic.twitter.com/igTU5NCUBO — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 5, 2021 With the threat of a rain break looming overhead, Barty timed the finish perfectly to prevail after one hour and 35 minutes. The grass always felt like Barty’s home territory, even away from the Centre Court which had become home for her in the first week, as she surpassed her Wimbledon run of 2019, when she reached the fourth round only to lose to Alison Riske. For even while still not being at her absolute best – she still produced more unforced errors (24) than winners (21) – she was able to dismantle the assured all-court game of the No.17 seed with her enviable variety of shots.

Barty said it was pleasing to win after an ‘‘incredibly tough match’’.

‘‘I was excited for the challenge,’’ Barty said.

‘‘Honestly, she’s been one of the very toughest players to beat.

“Just happy to come through at the end. I felt I found some pretty good stuff when I needed it most, which is great.

“I love testing myself against the best in the world and there’s no place I’d rather be at the moment.”

-with AAP